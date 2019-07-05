LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 34 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.49 67.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LINE Corporation and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. LINE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 64.09%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors QAD Inc. beats LINE Corporation.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.