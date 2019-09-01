LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.46 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LINE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LINE Corporation and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.11% and its consensus target price is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares and 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. LINE Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 64.09%. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats LINE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.