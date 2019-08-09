LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

We will be contrasting the differences between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Immersion Corporation 8 8.14 N/A -0.86 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LINE Corporation and Immersion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LINE Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Immersion Corporation is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Immersion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than LINE Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LINE Corporation and Immersion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 82%. Insiders held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Competitively, Immersion Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27%

For the past year LINE Corporation was less bearish than Immersion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LINE Corporation beats Immersion Corporation.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.