LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

We are contrasting LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 21.66 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights LINE Corporation and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Elastic N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown LINE Corporation and Elastic N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Elastic N.V. is $105, which is potential 20.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.