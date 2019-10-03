LINE Corporation (LN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

As Application Software companies, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 36 0.00 53.32M -0.50 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LINE Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LINE Corporation and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 148,152,264.52% -6.5% -2.8% Borqs Technologies Inc. 899,589,204.93% 1.6% 0.6%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares and 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. About 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year LINE Corporation has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.