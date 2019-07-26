LINE Corporation (LN) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 The KeyW Holding Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LINE Corporation and The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% The KeyW Holding Corporation 0.00% -7.8% -3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LINE Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival The KeyW Holding Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. LINE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The KeyW Holding Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LINE Corporation and The KeyW Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of The KeyW Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% The KeyW Holding Corporation -0.18% 41.51% 74.42% 19.55% 38.38% 68.16%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while The KeyW Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors LINE Corporation beats The KeyW Holding Corporation.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.