LINE Corporation (LN) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparison side by side

LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 RealPage Inc. 61 6.28 N/A 0.37 167.96

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RealPage Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. LINE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 consensus price target and a 12.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LINE Corporation and RealPage Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 88.2%. Insiders owned roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.