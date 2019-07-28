LINE Corporation (LN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Comparison side by side

Both LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 6.23 N/A 0.20 43.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LINE Corporation and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of LINE Corporation and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LINE Corporation and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 23.6% respectively. Insiders held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.99% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67%

For the past year LINE Corporation had bearish trend while GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors LINE Corporation.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.