LINE Corporation (LN) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Contrasting side by side

Both LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 67 7.98 N/A 1.50 49.14

Demonstrates LINE Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LINE Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LINE Corporation. Its rival Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. LINE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LINE Corporation and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cadence Design Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63 consensus price target and a -4.21% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of LINE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance while Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 69.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.