LINE Corporation (LN) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINE Corporation 34 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 48 12.18 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BlackLine Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. LINE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LINE Corporation and BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 83.1% respectively. Insiders owned 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.5% are BlackLine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26% BlackLine Inc. 1.44% 0.87% 0.41% 15.5% 20.2% 18.8%

For the past year LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance while BlackLine Inc. has 18.8% stronger performance.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors BlackLine Inc.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.