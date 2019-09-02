Lindsell Train LTD Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Boosted by $55.58 Million as Shares Rose; As Sanmina (SANM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Adams Express Company Has Lowered Holding by $322,000

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Sanmina (SANM) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Sanmina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 286,073 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management Inc owns 100,562 shares. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,900 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.05% or 57,482 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 19,346 shares. Trian Fund Management Lp has invested 10.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Culbertson A N & Inc accumulated 1.18% or 81,792 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Suntrust Banks holds 534,871 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 23,930 shares. Prudential Finance reported 1.87M shares stake. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.22% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.55% or 6,964 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.89% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$30.15, Is Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Corning, Xerox, and Sanmina Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanmina Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanmina Corporation (SANM) CEO Michael Clarke on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.