Lindsell Train LTD Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Destination Maternity (DEST) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Stake

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 711,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.40% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Destination Maternity Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.0447 during the last trading session, reaching $0.77. About 106,338 shares traded or 66.19% up from the average. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 80.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 29/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Announces Certified Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – DEST HOLDER MILLER TO PROPOSE REPEAL OF CERTAIN PROVISIONS; 27/03/2018 – On Monday, Destination Maternity Shareholders Miller and O’Malley Said They Would Nominate Board Members; 04/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Responds to Dissident Group Seeking Co Control at 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY HOLDERS NOMINATE SLATE TO CO’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Destination Maternity Holders Miller, O’Malley: Company Failed to Provide List of Individual Plan Holders; 11/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY INVESTOR GROUP COMMENTS ON ISS OPINION; 11/05/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Destination Maternity Stockholders Vote “FOR” All Destination Nominees; 17/05/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Hldrs Vote to Elect All Four Investor Group Nominees to the Destination Maternity Bd; 27/03/2018 – DEST HLDR MILLER: SUPPORTS BOARD EXPANSION IF IT WINS SEATS

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia reported 37,501 shares stake. 61,010 are held by American Assets Ltd Liability. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 125,832 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 16,395 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 47,250 shares stake. Mai holds 157,763 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 26,375 were reported by Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd reported 4,093 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 321,545 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,459 shares. Greenleaf owns 196,607 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund owns 28,713 shares. Barr E S Com reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hyman Charles D has 68,810 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares to 745,296 shares, valued at $105.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $135,460 activity.