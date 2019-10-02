Lindsell Train LTD Raised Its Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $86.79 Million as Valuation Declined; Moon Capital Management LP Stake in Lear (LEA) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.44M, up from 5.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 672,123 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.76. About 500,611 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17B and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 60,690 shares to 182,963 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.