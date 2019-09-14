Lindsell Train LTD Raised Its Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) as Market Value Declined; Meditor Group LTD Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) Decreased by $1.96 Million

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57 million, down from 15.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 2.25M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 16/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – CHAN CHI MING BENSON APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.44 million, up from 5.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 423,743 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sirios Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 392,749 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 4,009 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Limited has invested 0.09% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei Invs accumulated 107,655 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 502,931 shares. D E Shaw And holds 50,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated invested 0.16% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Next Financial Grp Inc holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 84 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 528,249 shares. Intll Grp Inc reported 85,657 shares. Zweig holds 0.66% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 95,904 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 100,885 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr accumulated 4,344 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

