Lindsell Train LTD Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $96.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Lifted by $542,430 as Share Price Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 20,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 178,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 34.57 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.78. About 5.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2,500 shares. Piershale Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,878 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Bancshares stated it has 51,642 shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 24,608 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 20,280 shares stake. Zuckerman Inv Gru Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,409 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 638,365 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 66,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Addison accumulated 2.03% or 24,083 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton stated it has 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 5.73% or 114,350 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.22% or 217,485 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $92.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,915 shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO).

