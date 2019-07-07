Lindsell Train LTD Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Raised by $55.58 Million; Advisory Research Has Decreased Its Irobot (IRBT) Position by $1.22 Million

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 10,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,658 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 40,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 649,955 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 21,137 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 32,841 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.11M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1.61M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 4.85M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6.41 million shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,372 shares. 5,120 are held by Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 158,498 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Peoples Ser owns 21,319 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii invested in 10,193 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsys (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,690 shares to 61,509 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 173,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Incorporate (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,010 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 9,540 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Primecap Management Com Ca reported 4.13 million shares stake. Swiss Bancshares owns 50,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pdt Prtn Lc has invested 0.42% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). The Florida-based Camarda Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Scotia Cap invested 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Shell Asset holds 0.2% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 75,640 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.16% or 409,100 shares. Connors Investor Services owns 20,092 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 103,013 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 17,574 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,767 for 752.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. Another trade for 12,442 shares valued at $1.06 million was made by Cerda Christian on Monday, January 7. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000. Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of stock. 11,765 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Angle Colin M on Monday, January 7.