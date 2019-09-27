Lindsell Train LTD Position In Intuit (INTU) Was Increased; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $260.73. About 639,063 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 2.08 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Longfellow Invest Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 1,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 509,026 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 105,000 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 26.80 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 55,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 617,199 shares. Highland LP reported 31,595 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Skylands Capital Ltd Com reported 0.79% stake. Js Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 211,256 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 8,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.78 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,448 shares to 16,559 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

