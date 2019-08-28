Lindsell Train LTD Position in Intuit (INTU) Cut by $2.71 Million as Shares Rose; Coca (KO) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Its Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $281.94. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company holds 0.08% or 74,249 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 17,169 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.11M shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10,946 were accumulated by Aspen. Davenport Ltd accumulated 319,962 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Brighton Jones Llc holds 24,668 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.48% stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 40,171 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 1.08 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 112,633 shares. Middleton And Ma accumulated 15,283 shares. Weatherly Asset Lp owns 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,448 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,010 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 334 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,472 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 127,134 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Company stated it has 825 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Maverick Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,810 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 108 shares. Bluemountain Management Llc accumulated 31,679 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,432 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company accumulated 0.24% or 1.60M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 200,648 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 6,155 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.12% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,460 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares to 5.27 million shares, valued at $585.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).