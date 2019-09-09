Lindsell Train LTD Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased by $96.21 Million; Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 85,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, down from 89,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26M, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 0% or 117,052 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 14,650 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 418,644 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 1,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 1.06 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Noesis Mangement holds 146,439 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability accumulated 181,163 shares. Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Family Investments Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 4,710 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,977 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc holds 171,132 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 1.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,152 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 2.46% or 337,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.00M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,059 shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,073 were reported by Cap Guardian. Diamond Hill invested in 1.7% or 2.78 million shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Com stated it has 68,476 shares. Pictet Commercial Bank Ltd holds 2.15% or 44,205 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.21% or 24,608 shares. 87,663 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Bellecapital Intl Ltd invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.13% or 145,488 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 24,179 shares. Cornerstone has 200,717 shares. St Germain D J invested in 130,878 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Ckw accumulated 0.03% or 1,274 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.