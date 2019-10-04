Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined, Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Position

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 6,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 17,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $805,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 8.52 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp by 194,000 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $125.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 11,384 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 2,049 were reported by Paradigm Limited Liability Corp. Beaumont Lc reported 0.12% stake. Jefferies Llc invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Inc has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Ltd stated it has 5,181 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,318 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 21,807 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 22,398 were accumulated by Private Tru Na. Iberiabank owns 63,275 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 33,504 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.28% or 8,535 shares. Caprock Gp invested in 0.82% or 30,195 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 112,158 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James reported 819 shares. 5,505 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has 14,762 shares. Ckw Grp invested in 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Asset stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.26% stake. Riverbridge Prtn Llc invested in 0% or 5,825 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 431,855 shares. Ww Asset Inc holds 0.24% or 109,642 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,143 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York stated it has 9,845 shares. Moreover, Compton Mngmt Ri has 0.69% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,069 shares. Axa reported 1.46 million shares. Coldstream reported 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 128,846 shares to 583,509 shares, valued at $38.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays (ATMP) by 34,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,487 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).