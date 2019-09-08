Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Its Position in Intuit (INTU) by $2.71 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Cut Position

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 384,279 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,576 shares. 3,865 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,435 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 25,018 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 219,400 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Semper Augustus Invs Gru Lc reported 7.89% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hamel Assocs holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 53,480 shares. 8,938 are held by Capital Investment Advisors Ltd. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.86% or 1.35M shares. Howland Capital Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,631 shares. Founders Financial Llc reported 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com reported 222,408 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $522.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.