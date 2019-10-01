Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $37.99 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $384,540

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596.65 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.91M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 380,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01 million, up from 370,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 6.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,251 shares to 90,042 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,341 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.