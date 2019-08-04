Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake; As News (NWSA) Share Value Rose, International Value Advisers Has Lowered Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 702,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.33 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01M, down from 11.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.58 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 05/03/2018 – Telstra Expects One-Off Accounting Gain on Deal with News Corp; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $11.80 million for 162.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lindsell Train Ltd holds 4.26M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,346 shares. Highlander Mngmt has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,091 are held by Sol Capital Mgmt. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 295,876 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 35,435 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.59% or 18.62 million shares. Welch Grp Lc invested 3.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Petrus Tru Company Lta invested in 55,538 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bar Harbor Trust Service has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Orca Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,261 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications holds 0.74% or 28,567 shares in its portfolio. 24,287 were reported by Carroll Fincl.