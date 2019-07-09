Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Price Rose; Energy Income Partners Raised Stake in Alliant Energy (LNT)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40M, up from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 4.19 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 104,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.30 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 672,158 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT); 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alliant Energy to launch $326M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliant Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 113,805 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hartford accumulated 0.04% or 26,237 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 67,455 shares. Fmr Llc reported 4.39M shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 9,988 shares. Mesirow Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% or 43,116 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Vident Advisory Limited Co reported 14,362 shares stake. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% or 38,124 shares. Schroder Invest Management holds 0.11% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.57M shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 2,370 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 1.93M are owned by Wellington Management Group Llp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bezos Third-Party Seller Shade Could Become Opportunity for Rival eBay – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SIRI, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google to Boost Reach in Online Payment Space With eBay Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 4.36 million shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 100 shares. 7,788 were accumulated by Fort Ltd Partnership. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 55,716 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 110,332 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,442 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 3.89M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Lc stated it has 10,518 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 613,760 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Pcl has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Peddock Capital Advsr Llc accumulated 5,497 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 58,935 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management has 13,430 shares. First Advisors Lp has 0.59% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8.00M shares.