Lindsell Train LTD Increases Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE); Bares Capital Management Upped Its Workday (WDAY) Position by $410,615 as Valuation Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.44M, up from 5.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.09 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 95,904 are owned by Zweig. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 4,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 72,137 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs reported 0.35% stake. Pnc Services Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 70,716 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.73% or 433,448 shares. Bbt Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.27% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bluestein R H And accumulated 0.04% or 9,400 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp reported 196,060 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Next Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 686 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0.36% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,419 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com owns 10,593 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Fincl Consulate Inc has 0.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Korea Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 12,200 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hanson Mcclain invested in 111 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Vermont-based Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alpha Windward Limited Co stated it has 595 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Illinois-based Magnetar Finance Lc has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares to 312,601 shares, valued at $31.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

