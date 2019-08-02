Lindsell Train LTD Increases Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Gfs Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 1.69M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,381 were accumulated by Bell Bancshares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 212,038 shares. Cv Starr And Inc Tru reported 80,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 527,293 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 0.89% or 15,409 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 0.59% or 3.11M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins, Illinois-based fund reported 20.55M shares. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Joel Isaacson Llc has 56,108 shares. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 1.08M shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wesbanco Bankshares owns 303,759 shares. Regions invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,584 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 214.67M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,136 were reported by Profund Ltd Llc. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0.47% or 1.07 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 121,276 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 12,335 are owned by Montecito Comml Bank Tru. First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated has 11,130 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 5,786 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Michigan-based Dillon & has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.3% or 46,344 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Court Place Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hexavest Inc reported 1.12 million shares. 15,058 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 47,941 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.