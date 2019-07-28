Lindsell Train LTD Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Insmed (INSM) Shorts Raised By 2.46%

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 2.46% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 10.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.46% from 10.58M shares previously. With 708,500 avg volume, 15 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 819,561 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing

Lindsell Train Ltd increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 0.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired 23,000 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Lindsell Train Ltd holds 8.87M shares with $329.40 million value, up from 8.85 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: JKJ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform” on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Monday, February 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INSM in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,500 activity. $137,500 worth of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was sold by ALTOMARI ALFRED on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBay to launch warehousing and shipping service next year – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $4200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3600 target in Monday, July 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity. Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of stock.

