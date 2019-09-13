Lindsell Train LTD Increased Holding in Intuit (INTU); Westwood Management Has Decreased Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $622,820 as Stock Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 97,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68 million, down from 102,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 751,655 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 107,708 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corp holds 1,387 shares. Advisory Rech invested in 0.01% or 3,088 shares. British Columbia Invest reported 28,319 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 1.11 million shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.08M shares. C Grp Hldg A S has invested 0.23% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 3,283 were accumulated by Essex Invest Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 121,430 shares. Valley Advisers reported 489 shares stake. Bamco, New York-based fund reported 500,244 shares. Blair William & Il has 1.14M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa owns 1,575 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 153 were reported by Next Financial Group Inc. National Pension Ser invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.38 million for 193.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 252,550 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd has 14,162 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirador Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 1,972 shares stake. Hbk LP has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Envestnet Asset reported 143,348 shares stake. Bokf Na reported 46,592 shares. Wisconsin-based Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.58% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 421,242 shares. Kepos Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 11,250 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 312,284 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.28M shares. Sands Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.75% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 783,202 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

