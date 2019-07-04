Lindsell Train LTD Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Has Lowered by $2.15 Million; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $11.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 80.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 41,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 51,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $281.69. About 226,206 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13 million shares to 31.84 million shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 53,871 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc has 0.07% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 27,390 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 70,953 shares. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Laurion Cap Lp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 12,461 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd invested in 1.22% or 1.32M shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 20,592 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 747 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1,856 shares stake. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 817 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt owns 4,994 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 63,710 shares. Principal Fin Grp owns 79,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 196 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 23,000 are owned by York Cap Glob Advisors Lc. Mackay Shields invested in 0.01% or 7,300 shares. Mackenzie has 7,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 22,170 shares. Gradient Invests Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,061 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 78,323 shares to 357,841 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 147,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29M for 17.01 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.