Lindsell Train LTD Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Boosted by $95.37 Million; As Medtronic (MDT) Market Value Rose, Symphony Asset Management Has Increased by $386,933 Its Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33.64M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 billion, up from 31.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54M shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 10,739 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 7.40 million shares traded or 63.55% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4,422 were reported by Hilltop Hldg. 2.42 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 114,305 are owned by Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru. Wendell David reported 6,807 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,767 shares stake. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Covington Advsrs accumulated 69,553 shares. Bailard reported 0.01% stake. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited invested in 2,947 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.62% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Management stated it has 0.35% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 49,776 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 1.95 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 84,712 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 320,938 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.06% or 13,450 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.65% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 1,597 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc has 6,326 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Heritage Investors Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 57,309 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,331 shares. Hartline Investment invested 0.53% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Loomis Sayles And LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Old Bankshares In has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,140 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 26,400 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 15,528 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,683 shares to 2,849 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 2,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

