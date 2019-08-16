Lindsell Train LTD Holding In Brown Forman (BF.B) Was Upped; Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) as Valuation Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 25,068 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 526,253 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “President of Saul Centers tenders resignation. His boss is taking the title. – Washington Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital Southwest declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Provides a $10 Million Split Lien Term Loan to Refinance Rock Hill Capital’s Ace Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2019 : COUP, BOX, CAL, CSWC, APPS, GSM, ITI – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility by $25 Million to $295 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.