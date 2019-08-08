Lindsell Train LTD Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position; Adams Express Co (ADX) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Lindsell Train Ltd increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 19.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired 702,000 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Lindsell Train Ltd holds 4.26M shares with $522.33M value, up from 3.56M last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $179.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $128.37. About 666,598 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together

Adams Express Co (ADX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 33 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 36 reduced and sold their positions in Adams Express Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 17.38 million shares, down from 18.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adams Express Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Natl Bank And Trust holds 0.52% or 13,888 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 15,868 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 4,720 are owned by D L Carlson Gru Incorporated. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 23,874 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Citizens And Northern Corp has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Cap invested in 4.07% or 200,728 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jefferies Gp Ltd Company holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 2,603 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 35,798 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.17% or 1,034 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 23,735 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 49,908 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 30 shares stake. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,610 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 7.98 P/E ratio. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 25,555 shares traded. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.