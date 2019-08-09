Lindsell Train LTD Has Upped Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $55.58 Million; Connable Office Has Upped Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Holding

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 571,061 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 7.49 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 22,218 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sns Fin Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,913 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisor Partners Ltd owns 46,344 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.83% stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stack Mngmt has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Country Trust Fincl Bank holds 0% or 700 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas owns 128,256 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Harvey Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 47,442 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dana Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 346,546 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 10,906 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Creative Planning owns 213,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 301,072 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: STM,AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ASML Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “European shares flat, weak oil majors offset gains in chipmaker ASML – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ASML Holding, RMR Group and Celanese – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.