Lindsell Train LTD Has Upped Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ); As Wayfair (W) Shares Declined, Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Holding by $102.27 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 2.74M shares traded or 90.77% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 1.19 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.12 million shares. Prelude Capital invested in 0.01% or 640 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 487 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 96,189 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Sumitomo Mitsui has 220,234 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). M&T Retail Bank reported 3,412 shares. Night Owl Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.73% or 32,545 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, Washington-based fund reported 526,875 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested in 0% or 8 shares. 3,196 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Comerica Bancorp owns 1,921 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $6.33 million activity. Shah Niraj also sold $1.67 million worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider Conine Steven sold $1.67 million. The insider Kumin Michael Andrew bought $423,120.

