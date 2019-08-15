Lindsell Train LTD Has Trimmed Intuit (INTU) Stake by $2.71 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $11.26 during the last trading session, reaching $267.89. About 1.24M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.76 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 163,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,477 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 94 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 46,008 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 22,110 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 0.87% stake. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Limited owns 3.81% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 22,162 shares. Brown Advisory invested 1.81% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mariner Ltd has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 800 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 7,722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 600 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. South State stated it has 1,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Tru Co Na has 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,958 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp accumulated 49,167 shares.