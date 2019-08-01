Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $2.60 Million; As American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Stock Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Its Holding by $512,824

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 2.28M shares traded or 76.22% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $114.78. About 1.02 million shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 2,189 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 26,000 are held by Arga L P. The Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 9,377 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 363,153 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 2,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 2,122 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 945 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.71% or 50,737 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 663,522 shares. Telemus Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 7,837 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 7,574 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Downgrades American Water (AWK) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pennsylvania American Water Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Municipal Water, Wastewater System in Northumberland County – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works’ CEO Talks PFAS Contamination in U.S. Drinking Water Supply – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 23, 2019.