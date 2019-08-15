Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $96.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Has Raised Pref Apt Communities Reit (APTS) Stake

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pref Apt Communities Reit (APTS) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 213,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 817,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 604,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pref Apt Communities Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 298,842 shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DANIEL DUPREE TO SUCCEED WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO; 24/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Nashville, Tennessee Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – LEONARD SILVERSTEIN APPOINTED VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold APTS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.06 million shares or 1.23% more from 24.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kcm Investment Advsr Lc has 0.46% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Sigma Planning Corp holds 14,313 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc holds 0% or 165,836 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd owns 340,029 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 8,425 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 186 shares. Sun Life Fin has 13,007 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) or 239,080 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 372,808 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny invested in 11,011 shares. Bokf Na invested 0% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

