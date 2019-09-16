Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $95.37 Million as Share Price Rose; Comerica Bank Maintains Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 227.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 20,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $731,000, up from 6,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 728,231 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33.64M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81B, up from 31.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial invested in 11,345 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 110,665 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability. Fjarde Ap reported 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cibc State Bank Usa stated it has 42,254 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Miles Capital reported 37,145 shares stake. Moreover, Sns Financial Group has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,423 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 197,734 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 87,088 shares stake. Beese Fulmer invested in 22,110 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Rmb Lc reported 4,140 shares. 2,947 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Associate Limited. Conning Inc accumulated 0.05% or 25,465 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 588,694 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Checking In With This 7.4%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 3,772 shares to 29,438 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,519 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advantage has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability accumulated 7,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cetera Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, Gruss And Com Inc has 4.26% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 110,659 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 21,700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0.03% stake. 56,270 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Oklahoma-based Cap Advsrs Ok has invested 0.49% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,887 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Shelton Capital reported 0.03% stake.