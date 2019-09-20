Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Its Intuit (INTU) Position; Nustar Energy LP (NS)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Nustar Energy LP (NS) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 52 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 46 cut down and sold their positions in Nustar Energy LP. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 65.63 million shares, up from 65.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nustar Energy LP in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 19.

Lindsell Train Ltd increased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 15.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired 348,000 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Lindsell Train Ltd holds 2.54M shares with $664.48M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $70.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $270.02. About 873,398 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.37% above currents $270.02 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 23. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27600 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $26000 target. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 99,948 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 190,222 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested in 3,078 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.3% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 498,937 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.04% or 1,394 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.73% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Horan Cap Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cibc accumulated 75,399 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 14 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.64% or 1.14 million shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 1.49% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 499,215 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares. 53,639 were reported by Hartford Invest Mngmt Comm. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.42% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Alberta Investment Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,900 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. NS’s profit will be $29.10 million for 26.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 873,494 shares traded or 92.52% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has risen 16.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data