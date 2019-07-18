Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $96.21 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rose While Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $600,000

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 491,431 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 866,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.26 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 161,804 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Company has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd accumulated 96,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). D E Shaw & owns 114,949 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 42,520 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 20,087 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 0.01% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,086 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 13,643 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 28,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 114,392 were reported by Us Fincl Bank De. Bright Rock Capital Limited Liability invested 0.49% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 104,253 are held by Euclidean Technologies Llc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Gentex Stock Rose 11.4% in April – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentex down 10% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago (WGO) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Prns has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 45,324 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. City Hldg reported 36,071 shares. 5,951 are held by Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. First National Trust reported 78,080 shares. Fincl Service Corporation holds 6,897 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv holds 1.86% or 75,831 shares. Professional Advisory holds 159,640 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 47,123 shares. Churchill Management Corp accumulated 91,057 shares. Cim Limited Liability reported 3.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motco holds 51,230 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 93,633 were accumulated by Kings Point Mgmt.