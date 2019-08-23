Lindsell Train LTD Has Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Profund Advisors Upped By $2.00 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 0.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired 23,000 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Lindsell Train Ltd holds 8.87M shares with $329.40 million value, up from 8.85M last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 4.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Profund Advisors Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 49.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 10,154 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 30,597 shares with $6.03M value, up from 20,443 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 1.01M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 15 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Co holds 5.87% or 8.52 million shares. Sun Life owns 751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Republic Mgmt invested 0.39% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 0.38% or 3.38M shares. Girard Prns accumulated 0.9% or 24,536 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiera Cap reported 1,200 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hills Bancorp Com invested 0.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 18,849 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital has 2,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management accumulated 0.04% or 5,260 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 101,400 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) stake by 3,393 shares to 14,280 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 5,175 shares and now owns 21,183 shares. Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -8.78% below currents $228.51 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $232,736 was made by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 710,028 shares. Kwmg invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 17,936 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Markston Intl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 117,353 shares. Harber Asset Ltd owns 289,317 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 52,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 81,216 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company reported 12.28 million shares. Cambridge Inv Research reported 43,646 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 326,836 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.10% above currents $40 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. DA Davidson maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24.