Lindsell Train LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Shares Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd analyzed 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 795,573 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 2.68 million shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47M shares, valued at $671.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.92% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Blackrock reported 5.10M shares. Pnc Fincl Inc holds 0% or 1,873 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 49,848 shares. Dorsey Wright And stated it has 37,739 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Js Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 958,179 shares. Lpl Finance Lc accumulated 15,593 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication holds 25,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Lc reported 3,966 shares stake. Impact Advsrs Llc accumulated 1.02% or 31,484 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 8,087 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 2,466 shares.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can WWE's NXT Body Slam the Company's New Rival? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why You're Smart to Buy WWE – Motley Fool" on February 26, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares to 180,925 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.