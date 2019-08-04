Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $2.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined While Greenleaf Trust Raised Its Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 13,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 89,111 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 75,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.04 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 27,811 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,136 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $671.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

