Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position by $55.58 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Hamlin Capital Management Cut Its Position by $5.49 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.78 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%

