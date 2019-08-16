Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Western Un Co (WU) Stock Value Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Raised Its Holding

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 673,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 11.39M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.28 million, up from 10.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 496,943 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 217.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year's $0.35 per share. WWE's profit will be $6.29 million for 217.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy WWE – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “WWE Pops Higher On Earnings Beat, $500M Buyback – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: ‘Significant Opportunities’ For WWE Beyond TV Deals – Benzinga” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares to 291,502 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: 9News.com which released: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce – 9News.com KUSA” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Financial Post” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Union Now at BDO Unibank Across the Philippines – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Partnership With Amazon Is A Growth Catalyst For Western Union – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123,319 shares to 527,907 shares, valued at $54.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,058 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.