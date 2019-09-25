Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 4,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 5,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 133,468 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 3.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Heartland Consultants reported 3,759 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv owns 1,738 shares. Citizens Northern reported 24,211 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tt Int reported 95,139 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.85% stake. Hudock Capital Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,871 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 0.11% or 10,044 shares. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.69% or 4.20 million shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors has 1,467 shares. Ulysses Ltd Llc holds 205,000 shares. Nordea Inv has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.76 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21M shares to 7.17 million shares, valued at $518.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 282,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 23,310 shares to 205,196 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Dow Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Puzo Michael J invested in 1,500 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 285 shares. Bangor Natl Bank has 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,599 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc holds 0.77% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 1.2% or 120,200 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 2,450 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 2,173 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.11% or 5,330 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,456 shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 0.31% stake. 1,665 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.04% or 1,275 shares.