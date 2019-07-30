Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Intuit (INTU) Stake as Shares Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $2.73 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,206 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, up from 37,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $348.63. About 571,529 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $279.62. About 665,380 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Beauty companies top ranking of best employers for women – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Premium Brands Keep Flocking to Ulta Beauty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2018.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares to 126,433 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 225,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,203 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 120,726 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has invested 0.28% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation accumulated 51,404 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Jennison Associates Lc has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 1,266 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd invested in 2,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,676 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 6 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 762,258 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 848,068 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 6,273 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.31% or 127,134 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pitcairn Co holds 0.61% or 21,511 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Carderock Capital Management stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Van Eck Associates stated it has 2,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laffer Invests reported 15,990 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 6,656 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co invested in 1.60M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 2,308 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 5,064 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,475 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13M shares to 31.84M shares, valued at $1.59B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).