Lindsell Train LTD Cut Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.47 Million as Stock Rose; Par Capital Management Holding In Groupon (GRPN) Was Lifted

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 56.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.79M, up from 54.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 5.02 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74 million, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 348,000 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $664.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 282,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trinity Street Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 6.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.78% or 14,220 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 79,187 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Tru invested in 1.16% or 282,973 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 7.04 million shares. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.13M shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peak Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blackrock Inc reported 110.92M shares stake. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 35,336 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc reported 1.32 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 5.89 million shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everquote Inc by 121,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Par Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.4% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pinnacle Limited owns 0.26% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 3.07 million shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Swiss Natl Bank owns 848,866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 10.49M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 83,100 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 90,285 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 35,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 7.11M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.01% or 36,777 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 15,508 shares.