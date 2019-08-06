Lindsell Train LTD Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding Has Upped by Seatown Holdings

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 702,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.26M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.33 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 1.13M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.19 lastly. It is down 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

