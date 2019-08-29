Lindsell Train LTD Boosted By $2.60 Million Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased By $2.84 Million Its Titan Machy (TITN) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Titan Machy Inc (TITN) stake by 41.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 189,265 shares as Titan Machy Inc (TITN)’s stock rose 21.86%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 262,467 shares with $4.08M value, down from 451,732 last quarter. Titan Machy Inc now has $375.57M valuation. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 300,375 shares traded or 71.89% up from the average. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Titan Machinery Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TITN); 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Equipment Margin 7.8%-8.3%; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 EPS 35c-EPS 55c

Lindsell Train Ltd increased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 20.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired 50,000 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)'s stock 0.00%. The Lindsell Train Ltd holds 291,502 shares with $15.38M value, up from 241,502 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $27.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 1.96 million shares traded or 50.04% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 239,138 shares to 1.23 million valued at $109.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 21,942 shares and now owns 213,760 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TITN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.28 million shares or 3.53% more from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 55,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 8,700 shares. Rmb Cap Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 25,794 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 51,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 435 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 1.86M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). C M Bidwell And Limited reported 2,500 shares stake.